“Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” Returns to Cinemas Nationwide on Aug. 19 & 22 for 35th Anniversary

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFathom Events to Bring Paramount Pictures’ 1986 Sci-Fi Classic to Big Screens on Thurs., Aug. 19 & Sun., Aug. 22. Fathom Events is set to bring Paramount Pictures’ 1986 sci-fi classic Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home to select movie theaters nationwide for its 35th anniversary on Thurs., Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. & Sun., Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. (all times local). Starring William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, George Takei, Walter Koenig, and Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is a thrilling, action-packed installment of the original motion picture saga.

