Madonna Calls for Britney’s Freedom From Conservatorship: ‘Slavery Was Abolished’

Madonna lent her voice to the growing chorus of support for Britney Spears in the latter’s legal battles late Thursday. Spears has been engaged in a longstanding battle with her father over a conservatorship she says has exerted a punishing degree of control over her life since 2008. The “B*tch I’m Madonna” singer wrote, “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”