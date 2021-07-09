Cancel
Celebrities

Madonna Calls for Britney’s Freedom From Conservatorship: ‘Slavery Was Abolished’

By Blake Montgomery
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 11 days ago
Madonna lent her voice to the growing chorus of support for Britney Spears in the latter’s legal battles late Thursday. Spears has been engaged in a longstanding battle with her father over a conservatorship she says has exerted a punishing degree of control over her life since 2008. The “B*tch I’m Madonna” singer wrote, “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

www.thedailybeast.com

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

Person
Madonna
Person
Britney Spears
#Slavery#Conservatorship
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Britney Spears' attorney vows to 'move aggresively' to end conservatorship

Britney Spears’ attorney has vowed to “move aggressively” to end the star’s conservatorship. The 39-year-old singer is currently trying to get out of the controlling hold she has been placed under since 2008, and on Monday (19.07.21) her newly appointed attorney Mathew Rosengart said he would be taking “aggressive” steps to make sure his client’s conservatorship is brought to an end.
Celebritiessunny95.com

Free Britney….?

Dino is back and thanks to Britney Spears he’s already disagreeing with Stacy. To free, or not to free Britney…that is the discussion. Where do you stand?
CelebritiesPosted by
American Songwriter

Britney Spears Takes Aim At ‘So-Called Support System’

Britney Spears is reclaiming the narrative. In two separate Instagram posts, one on Friday (July 16) and a follow-up a day later (July 17), the pop singer shared her honest truth regarding her family. The public statements come in the aftermath of Spears’ searing testimony in court last month in her ongoing battle with the conservatorship.
Celebritiesinews.co.uk

Britney Spears conservatorship: Singer’s court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham asks to resign from arrangement

Britney Spears‘s court-appointed lawyer has asked to resign from her conservatorship, a day after her manager of 25 years quit suggesting the pop singer wants to retire. Samuel Ingham filed documents in Los Angeles on Tuesday requesting that the court appoint Spears a new lawyer. He gave no reasons but said his resignation would take effect as soon as that happened.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

“Slavery Was Abolished” – Talesbuzz

Count Madonna among the Britney Spears supporters in her battle to free herself from conservatorship. The pop artist has spoken out on her Instagram Story to end the hold Spears’s father has on her life and career. The two artists go back a ways, having collaborated on the song Me...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Jamie Lynn Spears Claps Back at Britney: Bish, You Need Jesus!

Throughout her ongoing fight for her freedom, Britney Spears has made it abundantly clear that she believes her entire family is to blame for her current situation. Yes, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, is the main architect of her current woes, but the singer believes that her mother and siblings are almost equally guilty for refusing to step in and rectify the situation despite countless opportunities to do so.
Musicfoxwilmington.com

Britney Spears posts cryptic message on Instagram amid court battle

Britney Spears, the 90s pop star in the throes of a legal battle over her conservatorship, posted what seemed like a cryptic message on Instagram late Sunday. The star’s hair was pulled back and she was dressed in a red halter top and green athletic shorts. She looks to be in a large room of a home. She twirls and sings along to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Britney Spears' Drug Use: Ex-Cop Comes Forward With Shocking Claims

Over the course of the past year, Britney Spears might have generated more headlines than at any previous point in her career. Given how long she's been on the A-list, that's no mean feat. Unfortunately, this latest explosion of interest in her private life is a rather dubious achievement, and...
MusicIn Style

Britney Spears Jammed to Her Own Song in the Car

Britney Spears gave us a little taste of a tiny car performance over the weekend. The singer sang along to one of her hit songs, "Lonely," as her boyfriend Sam Asghari captured the cute moment. In the Instagram video, "Lonely" begins to play over the car's stereo. And prior to...
Traffic Accidentsfoxbangor.com

Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari Involved in Fender Bender

While Britney Spears is confidently taking on family members and haters, her BF’s week is off to a rough start … after getting into an accident near the singer’s house. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Sam Asghari had what amounts to a fender bender Monday with a woman driving a Saturn about 10 minutes away from Britney’s home in Thousand Oaks, CA.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears deletes Instagram comment appearing to mock ‘mean ass’ sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears has deleted an Instagram comment that many had interpreted as a rebuke to her “mean ass” sister Jamie Lynn.Spears appeared to mock her sister on Sunday (18 July), after Jamie Lynn shared a mirror selfie along with the caption “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit”.Several hours later, Spears posted a video of herself dancing to the Billie Eilish track “Bad Guy” along with the caption: “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today.”As commenters guessed that Spears’s caption was a reference to Jamie Lynn’s caption, her sister removed...

