Botetourt school board addresses race education and treatment of transgender students
FINCASTLE — Botetourt County’s school board agreed unanimously on Thursday that it does not support critical race theory being taught in its schools. It didn’t vote on the matter, because school boards don’t get to decide on curriculum. That is a matter for the state. Instead, the board’s chairwoman, Anna Weddle, read aloud a statement on behalf of the five-person board, during its regular meeting at the division’s central office.roanoke.com
