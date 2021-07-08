Former Cowgirl Erika Piancastelli going to Olympics

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Right now former McNeese two-time All-American Erika Piancastelli is on a plane with her Italian softball team headed to Japan for the 2020 Olympics. ”I think the word everyone can agree on right now is FINALLY,” said Piancastelli. “We’ve been waiting so long for this moment and its finally here. It feels unreal right now. My teammates and I have been talking about this moment for almost two years now.”