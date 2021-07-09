Cancel
Video Games

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Releases Awesome Mauer Der Toten Zombies Trailer

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 15th, a free update will arrive in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode, which brings in the new Mauer der Toten map. The location is set in East Berlin, as a zombie infestation threatens to infect the entire world. To build hype for the upcoming map, Activision has released a new trailer. The trailer gives some interesting hints to how this chapter will advance the Dark Aether storyline, while also showing off plenty of intense action. The video also introduces a zombie-killing robot named Klaus! For fans of Zombies mode, this update is looking like an exciting one!

