WDWNT Daily Recap (7/8/21): Full Menus Released for EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, Oogie Boogie Bash Returns to Disneyland Resort, WDW News Tonight Returns, and More

When Walt Disney World Resort began its phased reopening in July 2020 following its pandemic-related closure, there were many changes Guests had to get used to. While some of these COVID-19 restrictions — including both mandatory face masks and social distancing requirements — have been loosened or removed, the Disney Park Pass reservation system remains. This system was originally implemented to help limit capacity at Disney World’s four theme parks, but has been extended into 2023, meaning it isn’t going away anytime soon.