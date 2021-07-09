Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should closely monitor this potentially dangerous weather situation. Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for your area, and never drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast North Carolina, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover and Inland Pender. In northeast South Carolina, Central Horry, Coastal Horry and Northern Horry. * Through late tonight. * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop across the area this afternoon through evening ahead of a slow moving front. An additional one to two inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts is possible.