Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate south to north longshore current for Pender Beaches. Moderate west to east longshore current developing across Brunswick Beaches.alerts.weather.gov
