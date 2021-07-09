Sarasota woman forcibly removed from plane after refusing to wear mask

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Sarasota woman was forcibly removed from a plane at Southwest Florida International Airport on Wednesday morning for refusing to wear a mask, which is required by federal law inside of planes and airports.

Lee County Port Authority Police said 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang became irate and spat on other passengers.

The captain asked the police to get her off the plane.

When she refused, they began to deboard the airplane until officers said she became even more aggressive, to the point that they had to forcibly remove her.

So what if you’re walking around the airport without your mask on?

Port Authority officers will not pick people out of the crowd unless they get a complaint. Then they’ll hand you a warning slip.

If that message isn’t clear enough, you can’t go far without hearing it.

“Failure to comply may result in removal and denial of reentry,” announced a voice over the airport’s sound system. “Refusing to wear a mask while at RSW is a violation of federal law and individuals may be subject to penalties under federal law.”

Schrowang remains locked up in the Lee County Jail where she faces several charges, including interfering with aircraft operations, resisting officers and trespass.