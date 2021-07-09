Firefighters in Florida rescue kitten from their own engine

The old trope of firefighters rescuing a kitten from a tree was turned on its head Thursday after members of the San Carlos Fire Protection and Rescue Services rescued a little furball from one of their own fire engines.

In their Facebook post, they say firefighters began hearing distressed mewing from under the engine's hood. They found the kitten had somehow become trapped in the engine compartment.

"We can't be sure if fate brought this sweet kitten to our firehouse bay, but we like to think it was meant to find its way to us," reads the post.

A medic with Lee County Public Safety who is stationed with the team decided to adopt the kitten.

WFTX first reported this story.