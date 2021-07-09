Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara City School District Puts Cameras on Buses

By Natalie Fahmy
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pBj5_0arep2NO00

The Niagara Falls City School District is working with BusPatrol to keep their students safe.

“It’s extremely alarming the number of cars that pass buses that have their flashing lights on,” Superintendent of Niagara Falls City School District, Mark Laurrie said.

This partnership will put seven cameras on each bus in the school district. Laurrie said they did a trial run with two buses. He said there was an average of 30 violations per day, per bus.

“It is wrong. I know people are in a hurry, I know life is fast, but you’re putting a lot of people in danger when you pass a school bus,” Laurrie said.

“You would think large yellow bus, red lights flashing, stop sign out, crossings arm out, that it wouldn’t be a problem,” Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said.

Restaino said once a violation is captured on camera, it is sent to the police department, reviewed and a letter is sent to the vehicle owner.

“This is really about trying to provide the safest environment for the students as they come off and, on the bus, keep the children safe,” Restaino said.

Laurrie said the feedback they have gotten from parents about the new program has been positive.

“The parents want to know that when we’re putting their precious cargo on the bus, they expect them to get to school, get learning done, then get home safely.”

School officials said they will have cameras on all 75 buses in the school district by September 7, just in time for the first day of school.

Comments / 0

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niagara Falls, NY
Education
City
Niagara, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Traffic
Niagara, NY
Government
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Falls City#School Bus#Cars#Buspatrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Buffalo, NYPosted by
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

Buffalo Police Advisory board meets

According to members of the police advisory board committee for the Buffalo Common Council, Buffalo is the sixth most segregated city in the U.S. “We brought this issue together because the community wanted this issue brought up,” said Orlando Dixon, who is a member of the Buffalo Police Advisory Committee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy