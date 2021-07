Bandai Namco is inviting you to get back to being active as they have announced a brand new version of Active Life Outdoor Challenge! As you may recall, the company released this title once before under the same name for the Nintendo Wii, using the controller to get you to play minigames that gave you a bit of a workout. Basically they were making something different to titles like Wii Fit. Now the series has returned with new games using the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con system with the special workout straps to get you active once more. We got mroe details for you below as the game will drop onto the Switch on September 3rd.