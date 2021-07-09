Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois' Tailon Leitzsey giving back to CU area with free kids football camp

By Nico Haeflinger
foxillinois.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - Former University of Illinois walk-on and now scholarship defensive back Tailon Leitzsey is giving back to the CU community next week. Leitzsey and around thirty of his Illini teammates will be hosting a free youth football camp at Zahnd Park in Champaign on July 17th, an event Leitzsey has been organizing since the spring, when he wanted to help put a stop to the violence and crime he was seeing in his city.

