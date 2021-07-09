Jhonni Blaze Taps In With NLE Choppa For “Toxic”

Just a few weeks ago, Jhonni Blaze made her way to The 85 South Show. During her conversation with the hilarious Karlos Miller, the talented singer-songwriter teased a new record she put together with NLE Choopa. Played live in the studio, it was hard to make out every little detail in the song, but it was clear that she was on to something. At the top of July, she followed up on her podcast premiere and released the full song.