Organizers canceled the 2020 Project GREEN Open Gardens Weekend in Iowa City due to the pandemic, but the event is back for 2021 with more than 30 gardens, free to tour. Gardens, which include 29 private sites in Iowa City and Coralville, as well as the historic Ashton House and Xtream Arena roof garden, will be open 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 10, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11.