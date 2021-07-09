Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Franmil Reyes’ walk-off homer snaps Cleveland Indians’ losing streak

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bfnmp_0areoFex00

Franmil Reyes belted a three-run homer in the ninth inning as the host Cleveland Indians snapped a nine-game losing skid with a 7-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

Cesar Hernandez had a one-out double in the ninth inning off Greg Holland (2-4), who then issued a two-out intentional walk to Jose Ramirez before Reyes deposited a 1-0 fastball over the wall in center field. Reyes’ homer was his 14th of the season and third in as many games.

Roberto Perez launched a three-run homer in the eighth inning and Bobby Bradley had a fourth-inning solo shot for the Indians, who posted their first win since June 28. Cleveland has won six of the seven encounters against the Royals this season.

The late uprising made a winner of James Karinchak (5-2), who allowed Carlos Santana to cap a two-homer performance with a shot to lead off the ninth inning. Santana spent 10 seasons with the Indians before signing a two-year deal with Kansas City in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7fSc_0areoFex00
Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Hunter Dozier also had a solo homer for the Royals, who have lost 13 of their last 16 games overall and 10 in a row on the road.

Kansas City was nursing a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning before Scott Barlow issued a pair of walks. Perez deposited a 2-1 slider over the wall in center field for his fourth homer of the season.

Perez was playing in his fourth game since being activated from the injured list on Saturday following surgery on his right index finger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piA1R_0areoFex00
Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Dodgers, Brewers surge into Week 14

The Royals opened the scoring in the third inning after Whit Merrifield’s hard-hit smash caromed off the glove of shortstop Amed Rosario and into left field. Michael A. Taylor easily scored from second base.

Santana doubled the advantage in the fourth inning before Dozier gave the Royals a 3-0 lead two batters later. Dozier sent a 1-2 cutter from Zach Plesac over the wall in left field for his eighth homer of the season and first since June 3.

Bradley deposited a 1-2 slider from Danny Duffy over the wall in right field in the fourth inning to trim Kansas City’s lead to 3-1. Bradley’s blast was his ninth of the season and first since he belted a pair of solo shots in a 9-4 loss to Detroit on June 30.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Greg Holland
Person
Jackson Conway
Person
Franmil Reyes
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Homer
Person
Danny Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Colorado Rockies#The Kansas City Royals#Phillies#Chicago Cubs Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBclevelandstar.com

Franmil Reyes, Indians look to keep winning vs. Royals

Franmil Reyes aims to continue his power surge on Friday when the host Cleveland Indians play the second contest of their four-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Reyes belted a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning of the Indians' 7-4 victory over the Royals on Thursday. Histhird homer in as many contests snapped Cleveland's season-high nine-game losing skid and sent Kansas City to its 10th straight road defeat.
MLBnumberfire.com

Franmil Reyes batting cleanup in Cleveland's Thursday lineup

Cleveland Indians outfielder Franmil Reyes is starting in Thursday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Reyes will handle designated hitting duties with Jose Ramirez starting at third base and Ernie Clement heading to the bench. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Danny Duffy, our models project Reyes to score...
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Barlow blows save, Holland allows walk-off homer as Royals fall to Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — As Franmil Reyes stood waiting in the on-deck circle, he silently begged for a chance to end Cleveland's losing streak. Reyes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as the Indians stopped a nine-game losing streak — their longest under manager Terry Francona — with a 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.
MLBToledo Blade

Reyes delivers walk-off home run

CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians ended a nine-game losing streak — their longest under manager Terry Francona — with a 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night. After Royals manager Mike Matheny elected...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Franmil Reyes: Drives in five runs

Reyes went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double and five RBI in Monday's 9-8 loss to the Rays. Reyes powered Cleveland's offense all night, knocking an RBI single in the fourth inning, a two-run homer in the fifth and a two-run double in the sixth. It was his first game all season with more than three RBI and his third multi-RBI game since the start of May. He's gone 6-for-14 (.429) in three games since returning from the injured list. Reyes' season OPS is up to .915 with 24 extra-base hits through 172 plate appearances.
MLBCanton Repository

Cleveland 3 up, 3 down: A look at Franmil Reyes' surge, Zach Plesac's return

Cleveland was able to correct its course a bit heading into the All-Star break by following a nine-game losing streak with a three-game winning streak, including two walk-off victories over the Kansas City Royals on back-to-back nights. Cleveland entered the break 45-42 and eight games behind the Chicago White Sox...
MLBESPN

Lowrie's walk-off 2-run homer lifts A's over Indians 5-4

OAKLAND, Calif. -- — Jed Lowrie hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally the Oakland Athletics past the Cleveland Indians 5-4 on Friday night. It appeared the Indians were in line for a comeback win themselves after erasing a 3-0 deficit. But then...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cleveland Indians, Oakland A’s lineups for Sunday: Game No. 90

OAKLAND — Here are the lineups for Sunday’s game between the Indians and A’s. Where: Oakland Coliseum, 4:07 p.m. ET. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS and the Indians radio network. Teams: Indians (46-43) vs. Athletics (53-41). Starting pitchers: RHP Zach Pleaac (4-3, 4.31) vs. RHP Chris Bassitt (10-2,...
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Cleveland Indians at Astros

Pitchers: Monday, RHP Zack Greinke (8-3, 3.59) vs. RHP J.C. Mejia (1-4, 7.2); Tuesday, RHP Luis Garcia (6-5, 3.06) vs. RHP Triston McKenzie (1-3, 5.47); Wednesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2, 2.80) vs. RHP Eli Morgan (1-3, 7.86). Astros (56-38) update: Jose Altuve on Saturday became the fourth player to...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Franmil Reyes: Not starting nightcap

Reyes isn't in the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rays. Reyes provided Cleveland's only run production in Wednesday's matinee, as he went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout. Jose Ramirez will serve as the designated hitter in the second game, while Ernie Clement starts at third base.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cleveland Indians vs Houston Astros 7/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians will play the second game of their three-game series against the Houston Astros in Minute Maid Park, Houston, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The Cleveland Indians have a record of 47-43 after winning two of three games against the Oakland Athletics. Cleveland defeated the Athletics 4-2 in their last game, with Bradley Zimmer going 3-5 and bringing in three runs. With a single homer in the seventh inning, Daniel Johnson drove in the other run.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBaudacy.com

J.D. Martinez says Gerrit Cole snubbed Red Sox players at All-Star Game

Gerrit Cole, for years, has been regarded as one of MLB’s top starting pitchers, winning two legs of the AL’s pitching Triple Crown in 2019 while finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in that year’s Cy Young voting. But he’s never been a particularly inviting presence, as evidenced by his guarded nature in interviews and gruff, bordering on hostile mound demeanor (a trait Twins slugger Josh Donaldson knows all too well), even chewing out his own manager Aaron Boone when he tried to pull him from a start earlier this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy