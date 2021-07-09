Cancel
WATCH: Late goal lifts 10-man Philadelphia Union to draw with New York Red Bulls

Sergio Santos scored on the 85th-minute header, and the 10-man Philadelphia Union managed a 1-1 draw against the New York Red Bulls on Thursday in Harrison, N.J.

The Union (5-3-5, 20 points) played short-handed after goalie Matthew Freese received a red card in the 57th minute.

In the 60th minute, New York’s Patryk Klimala scored converted the penalty kick resulting from Freese’ foul on Wikelman Cardona in the 18-yard box.

The Red Bulls (5-5-2, 17 points) had allowed only three goals at home all season before Santos connected.

The game was delayed 30 minutes by lightning at the start.

Freese started for the Union in place of Andre Blake, a two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year who was called up for Jamaica to compete in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Fabio had a solid scoring chance for the Red Bulls in the 17th minute, but Freese came off the goal line and deflected the shot out.

In the 32nd minute, the Union’s Leon Flach dribbled in and took a left-footed shot just inside the box. Carlos Coronel made the relatively easy save for New York.

Philadelphia’s Jack Elliott pounced on a loose ball in the 37th minute, but he shot the ball over the net from about 15 yards out.

The Red Bulls were fortunate that Dru Yearwood wasn’t sent off with a red card in the second minute of first-half stoppage time. After a reckless foul against Jamiro Monteiro, Yearwood was issued a yellow card.

Coronel made a diving save in the 50th minute following a strong shot from Monteiro.

In the 57th minute, Freese grabbed hold of Cardona in the penalty area to deny a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Freese was replaced by Joe Bendik, who was unable to stop Klimala’s penalty kick into the bottom right corner.

Santos tied the game when he headed an Olivier Mbaizo cross into the box off the post and into the goal.

Neither team scored in seven minutes of second-half stoppage time.

–Field Level Media

