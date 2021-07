Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 66-4-8-7Top choice #6 Kalenjin (6-5) ran a decent race, showing good speed before fading late, in her debut at Pimlico. She’s been sold and moved into the Farrior barn, which is winning at a 30% clip locally, for her second start. She’s the one they’ll have to beat… It’s not a great maiden field, which steers us in the direction of a first-timer, specifically #4 Landynonthemoon (10-1). The Ronney Brown trainee had a zippy gate work July 3 in preparation, and Brown wins at a 15% clip with first-timers… #8 My Best Girl (10-1) ran an even race in her debut June 25 but is showing a decent work in the interim and gets Lasix added today for her second try… #7 Chesapeake Storm (5-2) was third against similar last out in her second career start…