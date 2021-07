The Talbot County Planning Commission is on the way to investigating possible problems surrounding the greenlight given to the Lakeside developer last year. Allegations have been made about inappropriate and dangerous changes to the plans for the new spray irrigation sewage system for the project, the withholding of information about failures in the existing Trappe sewer plant to which the first 120 homes (or more) are to be connected, and a breakdown in the integrity of the County’s land use review process.