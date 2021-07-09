Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Clergy Corner for July 9, 2021

Journal & Sunday Journal
 11 days ago

A couple weeks ago, my brother came to visit from the Detroit, Michigan area. My two miniature dachshunds adopted him and wouldn’t leave his side. Wherever Tom was, they were there with him. They would jump up into his lap and give him “kisses.” And when they got up in the mornings, the first thing they would do was to track him down in the house and wait for him to wake up.

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clergy#Will Of God#Politics#Ephesians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Homeless
Related
ReligionGainesville.com

'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for When You Feel Disappointment

“No unbelief made him waver concerning the promise of God, but he grew strong in his faith as he gave glory to God, fully convinced that God was able to do what he had promised.” – Romans 4:20-21 I prayed for God’s will to be done, but I was positive...
Religionfunnyfarminspirations.com

Give me a word, Lord: GETTING RICH

Luke 12:15 Then he said to them, “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions.”. Matthew 16:26 What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? Or what can anyone give in exchange for their soul?
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
CharitiesThe Guardian

CLERGY SUPPORT TRUST

With origins dating back to 1655, Clergy Support Trust is an Anglican clergy support charity governed by a 1678 Royal Charter from King Charles II. In March 2019 we changed from our previous name, Sons & Friends of the Clergy. The charity’s purpose is to promote, sustain and renew the...
Religionmaplerivermessenger.com

PASTOR’S CORNER

“Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.”. James 4:14 NIV What would you do if you knew that you only had a year to live? What if it was only a month to live, or a week, or even just a few hours? Thinking about the prospect of death, especially if it is done with some seriousness, has the power to focus the mind on the things which one really values.
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Do whatever it takes for you to get 'hungry' for God

I was at a wedding this past weekend and a relative of the bride’s family came up to me to tell me she reads my columns. I am very thankful for the encouragement that comes when I know that after all these years people are still reading my column! Then this dear sister in Christ said, “When are we going to have the revival you have been writing about?”
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Thomas observes 60 years in ministry

VALDOSTA — Oracles of Deliverance Church is commemorating Pastor Marilyn Thomas’ 60th consecutive year in the ministry. "Pastor Thomas' spiritual journey began July 13, 1961, under the leadership of a female Christian minister who was a woman of color and part of a white integrated organization," according to a statement from the church.
Sturgis, MISturgis Journal

Writers' Corner: ‘A.M.E.R.I.C.A.’

As children, we learned a song. We memorized the words and the melody. We studied the composition and perfected the harmonies of the piece. It was a song about graciousness, sacrifice and pride. My friends and I recently visited Virginia. We went in search of history. Boy, did we find...
ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
Religiontruthforlife.org

The Glory of God

The Lord our God has shown us his glory. God’s great design in all His works is the manifestation of His own glory. Any aim less than this would be unworthy of Himself. But how shall the glory of God be manifested to such fallen creatures as we are? Man’s eye is not single in its focus; he always has a side glance toward his own honor, has too high an estimate of his own powers, and so is not qualified to behold the glory of the Lord. It is clear, then, that self must stand out of the way, that there may be room for God to be exalted. And this is the reason why He often brings His people into straits and difficulties, that, being made conscious of their own folly and weakness, they may be fitted to behold the majesty of God when He comes to work their deliverance. He whose life is one even and smooth path will see but little of the glory of the Lord, for he has few occasions of self-emptying and hence but little fitness for being filled with the revelation of God. They who navigate little streams and shallow creeks know but little of the God of tempests; but they who are “doing business on the great waters”1 see “his wondrous works in the deep.”2 Among the huge waves of bereavement, poverty, temptation, and reproach, we learn the power of Jehovah, because we feel the littleness of man.
Kilgore, TXKilgore News Herald

Minister's Moment: Romeo, Juliet and clergy competence

Last Sunday I enjoyed being in the audience for the Texas Shakespeare Festival’s fine production of Romeo and Juliet: a story I cannot remember for sure when I saw dramatized last, and a story I do not think I have so deeply considered as an ordained clergyman ever. Several friends...
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGION: Heaven: our eternal home, part 2

Last week we discussed the different heavens: the atmosphere, celestial heaven, and paradise or the intermediate heaven where God resides and where believers reside before receiving their resurrected bodies at the rapture. The term “intermediate” is used to distinguish from the eternal state which is the new heaven and the new earth.
Religionpanolawatchman.com

FaithLife Devotional: We are entrusted with guiding our children to the Lord

Like the Israelites, we too have been entrusted with the responsibility to teach by instruction and example the truth of God’s Word, which results in a desire to walk obediently before the Lord in the power of the Holy Spirit. Since both instruction and example are necessary, we must have consistency between what we say and what we do if we hope to pass down God’s truths to the next generation.
ReligionIndependent Tribune

You never know: The Last Book

Although I’m a Christian author, I don’t like coming across as preachy. I hope this article is no exception. However, that said, in the course of writing my fourth book on the second coming of Jesus Christ, it’s important to note that God found it necessary to specifically call out the last book in the Bible.
Religionicr.org

Why Parables?

“And with many such parables spake he the word unto them, as they were able to hear it. But without a parable spake he not unto them: and when they were alone, he expounded all things to his disciples.” (Mark 4:33-34) There is confusion concerning the parables of Jesus Christ....
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Fr. Glenn: Just Justice

Do we not just luuuvvvv David vs. Goliath stories—cheering for the outmatched underdog. This occurs a lot in sports, of course … getting a thrill when the “little guys” prevail over a widely-favored powerhouse, like the American “miracle” hockey team over the Soviets in the 1980 winter Olympics. That shared joy wasn’t just patriotism, but with “our team” victorious it was a feeling of sharing in that great win … even if we were thousands of miles away. After all, we don’t say, “Our team won,” … rather, “WE won!” Everyone loves a mouse that roars. Are not movies of the apparently weaker prevailing over the stronger one of the most common of themes—“Star Wars”, “The Lord of the Rings”, prisoner escapes, sports comebacks, etc. After all, we see ourselves in “the little guy”, and though the longshot may in reality rarely, if ever, win a great victory against forces arrayed against him, such periodic victories nonetheless revive hope and spur us to continue struggling against our own relentless life challenges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy