Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Epic Games wins appeal to recommence app store competition lawsuit against Apple

By Campbell Kwan
ZDNet
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian Federal Court has granted an appeal submitted by Epic Games that will allow the games developer to go ahead with its legal fight against Apple down under. On Friday morning, three Federal court judges granted Epic Games' appeal, which had sought to recommence a lawsuit that accuses Apple of misusing its market power to substantially lessen competition in the app distribution and payments market.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Lawsuits#Competition Law#Australian#Commission#The Federal Court#The App Store#Google Play Store#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Google
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

Iowa Joins Lawsuit Against The Google Play Store

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general, including Iowa's, filed an antitrust lawsuit this week that targets Google's app store, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Thirty six states and the District of Columbia brought the lawsuit that alleges Google has a monopoly for distributing apps over the Android operating system.
BusinessKEYT

Amazon and Google are being investigated for failing to remove fake product reviews

British regulators are investigating whether Amazon and Google have broken consumer protection law by not doing enough to protect shoppers from fake product reviews. The probe is the latest in a string of investigations piling up against tech giants around the world, as officials and policymakers scrutinize claims of anti-competitive behavior. The investigations could result in hefty fines and increase pressure on companies including Facebook and Apple to change the way they do business.
Cary, NCwraltechwire.com

Epic scores legal win down under in suit against Apple

CARY – Epic Games’ legal battles against Apple continue – and on Friday it scored a legal victory in Australia – even as the Cary-based video game and technology firm awaits a verdict against the tech giant in a US federal court case. The federal court in Australia has overruled...
InternetApple Insider

Google slapped with antitrust lawsuit over app store management

An assembly of attorneys general representing 36 states and the District of Columbia filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Wednesday, claiming the company's handling of the Play Store violates U.S. law. Filed in California federal court, the suit is led by Utah, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, Arizona, Colorado,...
BusinessMacRumors Forums

Epic Wins Appeal to Continue Antitrust Case Against Apple in Australia

Australia's Federal Court has permitted Epic Games to sue Apple, reversing a previous ruling that said the two companies had to battle it out in the United States first before any legal action could take place Down Under. Epic and Apple are involved in a highly public lawsuit in the...
Cell Phonesallaboutarizonanews.com

Attorney General Brnovich Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google for Violations over App Store

On Thursday, Attorney General Mark Brnovich joined a bipartisan coalition of 37 states to file an antitrust lawsuit against Google over alleged illegal, anticompetitive, and unfair business practices relating to the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and Google Billing. The States accuse Google of using its dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Is it fair to say Apple and Google have monopolized their own app stores?

Sure, data is the oil of the 21st century, but apps are also not far off. In fact, the two are strongly related and basically coexist in symbiosis. You're probably more or less familiar with the fact that there's an ongoing "battle" between a few tech giants. At this point, the disputes between Facebook, Apple, Google, Fortnite, and whichever other company has a dog in that fight have sort of taken the shape of a soap opera. But hold on! The characters haven't stopped evolving!
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google and Apple 'crush' competition with default apps: Study

According to a new study from Comscore, the vast majority of the "most-used" mobile apps in the U.S. actually come preinstalled by either Google or Apple. The study was commissioned by Facebook and shared exclusively with The Verge. The report highlights how preinstalled apps heavily dominate basics such as weather,...
BusinessAndroid Central

Google is hit with another lawsuit targeting high Play Store app fees

Google faces another antitrust lawsuit, this time over Play Store policies. The NY AG and a coalition of state attorney generals have filed against Google, claiming it holds an illegal monopoly over mobile app distribution. Google is also being accused of anticompetitive practices on app store fees for developers. New...
BusinessGamasutra

Epic Games v. Apple is back on in Australia as Apple loses appeal

Following an appeal, Epic Games has been given a green light to continue its lawsuit against iPhone-maker Apple in Australia. It's the latest in an increasingly long-running (and international) battle between Epic Games and Apple that kicked of with a flashy statement from Epic decrying Apple's tight hold on its iOS platform, particularly in regards to how it handles the App Store and payment processing tools on iOS.
Businessptownmedia.com

Epic’s Australian lawsuit against Apple can move forward, court decides

Australia’s Federal Court on Friday decided that Epic Games’ antitrust case against Apple can move forward, a reversal of a previous ruling that put the action on ice as the two parties await a ruling in the U.S. Epic first lodged suit against against Apple in Australia last November, claiming...
Economymmobomb.com

Australian Court Rules That Epic/Apple Suit Can Proceed; Apple Appeals

The Epic vs. Apple trial in the United States is currently in the hands of the judge, who should issue a verdict later this summer. Apple argued that the ongoing nature of trial was why similar proceedings couldn’t take place in Australia, but that decision has recently been overturned, allowing things to move forward in that country.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Amazon convinces Apple to remove review analyzer Fakespot from the App Store

Fakespot, an app that analyzes Amazon reviews to determine which ones are fake, is no longer available for iOS. Amazon has successfully convinced Apple to remove it from the App Store after the company raised concerns that the application provides misleading information and creates potential security vulnerabilities. The e-commerce giant has confirmed to Engadget that it reported Fakespot for investigation. One of its biggest concerns, Amazon told us, was that the redesigned app Fakespot launched in June "wraps" and injects code into its website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy