Epic Games wins appeal to recommence app store competition lawsuit against Apple

Sure, data is the oil of the 21st century, but apps are also not far off. In fact, the two are strongly related and basically coexist in symbiosis. You're probably more or less familiar with the fact that there's an ongoing "battle" between a few tech giants. At this point, the disputes between Facebook, Apple, Google, Fortnite, and whichever other company has a dog in that fight have sort of taken the shape of a soap opera. But hold on! The characters haven't stopped evolving!