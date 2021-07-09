Epic Games wins appeal to recommence app store competition lawsuit against Apple
The Australian Federal Court has granted an appeal submitted by Epic Games that will allow the games developer to go ahead with its legal fight against Apple down under. On Friday morning, three Federal court judges granted Epic Games' appeal, which had sought to recommence a lawsuit that accuses Apple of misusing its market power to substantially lessen competition in the app distribution and payments market.www.zdnet.com
