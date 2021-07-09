Cancel
Photography

AP PHOTOS: With 4 million COVID dead, many kids left behind

By NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press
Courier News
 11 days ago

Some won’t ever remember the parents they lost because they were too young when COVID-19 struck. Others are trying to keep the memory alive by doing the things they used to do together: making pancakes or playing guitar. Others still are clutching onto what remains, a pillow or a photo, as they adapt to lives with aunts, uncles and siblings stepping in to fill the void.

