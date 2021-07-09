Cancel
SBA Reconvenes Council On Underserved Communities

Yankton Daily Press
 11 days ago

SIOUX FALLS — The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that it is reconvening the Council on Underserved Communities (CUC) under the authority of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). In conjunction with the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda, the restoration of the Council will help support the SBA’s prioritization of equity across its programs and initiatives. The Council will consist of 20 diverse stakeholders from every region of the country tasked with advising the SBA on strengthening and improving its strategies to help underserved communities.

www.yankton.net

