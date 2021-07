With the draft in the books, portal decisions mostly made, and most of our incoming transfer commitments public, I think we have an idea what we're looking at next year. I'm going to assume Kent plus everyone in the top 10 rounds sign and leave Messinger as an either/or for the list. I'm hoping we can bring back Ortiz, Rivoli, Tappen, and Bales for another year (Kyle Whitten just signed a contract with TB). For each of them it's mostly a matter of whether their personal finances and interest in a grad degree line up with the partial scholarship that players get (a reminder that Schoch was selling insurance last summer to pay for this year's tuition).