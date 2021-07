*The family of Sacajawea spells her name with a “j” instead of a “g”. As the crowd dissipated from Court Square, where people witnessed the removal of the Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson monument and — earlier in the morning — fellow Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, the Charlottesville City Council convened virtually in an emergency meeting on Zoom. The reason was to announce the relocation of the Sacajawea, Lewis and Clark monument from the intersection of West Main and Ridge streets.