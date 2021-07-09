J.A. Happ stars as Twins earn comeback win over Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is capturing the imagination of Tigers fans like a certain right-handed pitcher did in 1976. The Summer of the Bird will always be my main introduction to Detroit Tigers baseball as we lived with each thrilling start by young Mark Fidrych. Here we are 45 years later and for the first time, I can recall another young player has burst out of nowhere to capture the hearts and imaginations of the Tigers faithful. Akil Baddoo has the mojo the Bird provided once upon a time. Perhaps Baddoo is Bird-lite right now…but it’s growing daily. More on this later.