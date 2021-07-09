J.A. Happ stars as Twins earn comeback win over Tigers
The fact that the Twins were so evenly matched with the the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night was a perfect encapsulation of a season gone completely off the rails. With the All-Star Game coming up next week, the Twins likely expected to be in the driver’s seat for the division title at this point. Instead, they occupy the cellar of the American League Central and will likely be sellers at the July 31 trade deadline.www.twincities.com
Comments / 0