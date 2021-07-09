3 arrested after officer visit to home of Louisville man on HIP yields drugs, guns, cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man on house arrest is back behind bars after authorities say they found drugs, weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of cash in his home. Thursday, during an inspection at the home of 23-year-old Byron George, HIP officers from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections found over six pounds of marijuana, several controlled substances — including suspected OxyContin and Benzodiazepines — weapons, ammunition and a large amount of cash, according to a news release.www.wdrb.com
