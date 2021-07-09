Beloit Cares planning Back to School bash, helping homeless

BELOIT—Beloit Cares is planning its Back to School Bash and also keeping an eye on the homeless population. Beloit Cares will be hosting its 7th Annual Back to School Bash from 9—11 a.m. on Aug. 28 at Jones Pavilion in Riverside park. With the families, parents and extra siblings, those at Beloit Cares are planning for about 300 people to attend. There will be games, a free lunch, police officers and firefighters, possibly a clown, vendors and other attractions.