CDOT: Direct State/Lake – Red transfer was “impossible,” but wheelchair access will improve

Update 7/9/21, 1:45 PM: Regarding CDOT’s statement that “It was physically not possible” to build a direct, in-system transfer between the State/Lake station and the Red Line station due to the distance between the two, a city officials provided some clarification. According to the staffer, building an underground passageway from State/Lake to the existing Red Line mezzanine would likely have required “costly land acquisition” of property currently owned by the adjacent building owners, because there isn’t sufficient space for the tunnel in the existing city-owned land footprint.