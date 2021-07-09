Lawrence County to open Veterans Problem Solving Court
Soon, a court specifically designated for cases involving veterans, seeking to handle those potentially facing mental health issues, will be opening in Lawrence County. The court will be operated by Superior Court II Judge, and former Morgan County Deputy Prosecutor, Robert Cline, who himself is a veteran. Prior to becoming a judge, Cline served in the military from 1986 to 2019, beginning his service in the National Guard before joining the Army.www.reporter-times.com
