Scientists have been left stunned by a string of rare Arctic lightning storms north of Alaska.Weather experts say that three successive thunderstorms swept across the Arctic, where the air normally lacks the convective heat required to create lightning.“Forecasters hadn’t seen anything like that before,” said Ed Plumb, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Fairbanks.But scientists say that this could become more common as the climate crisis heats up the Arctic quicker than the rest of the world. Temperatures are rising in the region at twice the global annual average.Researchers say that summer lightning in the Arctic Circle has tripled...