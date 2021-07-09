Cancel
'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Asks Fans Where They're Sitting in Pic of Cast At Work

By Quentin Blount
If you could pull up a chair with detectives from Law & Order: Organized Crime, do you have any idea where would you sit?. For the fans out there who don’t know, Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered on NBC back on April 1, 2021. It is a spin-off of its long-running sister series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. It was also created by Dick Wolf, who is the executive producer along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. It’s the seventh TV series in the entire Law & Order franchise.

CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: How Christopher Meloni Says Mariska Hargitay Reacted When She First Met Her Husband

Fans of Law & Order: SVU may not have realized it at the time, but they got to watch Mariska Hargitay fall in love with her future husband on the show. Peter Hermann scored a guest-starring role early in the show’s run as Attorney Trevor Langan. Audiences were unaware of the behind-the-scenes romance. However, her TV partner and real-life friend Christopher Meloni had a front-row seat.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: How Much Did Chris Meloni Make Per ‘SVU’ Episode?

Christopher Meloni may very well be one of NYPD’s richest detectives. Well, as an actor who plays one of America’s favorite detectives, he certainly earns more than the average detective. At least that’s what Celebrity Networth reports. According to Celebrity Networth, the “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law and Order: Organized Crime” star was worth $30 million in 2020. One can only assume that this number has increased a bit, now that Chris Meloni has reprised his role as the beloved detective Elliot Stabler in the “Law and Order” franchise.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Gives Intense Look in Epic Behind-the-Scenes Photo

“Lights, legend, action,” read the recent “Law and Order” Instagram post featuring star Ice-T giving his trademark serious expression. In the Thursday morning post, the intense actor who has portrayed Detective Odafin Tutuola on the hit “Law and Order” series, “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” takes a moment to call “action” while filming season 23.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Sweet Snap with Husband: ‘He’s Home’

Sometimes, a sweet photo can brighten someone’s day. “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay shares one of her alongside her husband. Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson on the long-running NBC crime drama, took to Instagram on Tuesday night. She shares this photo with her husband, actor Peter Hermann. Take a look at the pic in which Hargitay writes, “He’s home.”
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Disappointing news for Law and Order: SVU fans revealed ahead of new season

Bad news, Law and Order fans - it's been announced that new spin-off series Law & Order: For the Defense, which was due to launch this fall, will not be going ahead after all. According to Deadline, NBC has decided to abandon the project. It's not known why the show has been scrapped and many fans will no doubt be disappointed as they were all hoping to see former Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star Raúl Esparza, who played Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba, return to lead the cast.
TV & Videosoutsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Mariska Hargitay Was in Another Major Series Before Starring in the Crime Drama

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay was on another iconic television show before the CBS crime drama. During 1997 in Season 4, Harigtay portrayed Cynthia Hooper. The character was series regular Dr. Mark Greene’s girlfriend. But landing the role was harder than any other audition she went to. But the reason wasn’t the role itself, rather the deciding factor.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Updates Fans on Leg Injury, Posts Pic of Large Cast

“Law & Order: SVU” icon, Mariska Hargitay, is still taking it easy and resting after a pretty nasty leg injury. She’s once again giving her fans an update on exactly what’s going on regarding her injury. From the looks of it, the actress is getting a little bored. She wrote on Instagram today, “Greetings Slow day here at the office.. view is getting a bit monotonous ……. #ExceptForTheWallpaper But I’m feeling happy and grateful. #LaidUp #LegSupport #ALegUp.”
TV SeriesPopculture

Why 'Law & Order' Spinoff Was Canceled Despite Series Order

When NBC surprisingly decided to cancel Law & Order: For the Defense before an episode even aired Thursday, it came as a surprise to everyone. After all, NBC had granted the project a series order and even a spot on the Fall 2021 schedule when the show was announced in May. The peacock network never announced why the latest iteration of its trademark franchise isn't happening, but there are some possible reasons why NBC decided against airing Dick Wolf's new project.

