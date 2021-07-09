Garden County newspaper delivers the news for more than a century

OSHKOSH — Born out of a disagreement between two men who owned the Oshkosh Herald, the Garden County News has been publishing since 1912 in Oshkosh. “Believe it or not, there were five (newspapers) in the county in the early days, which blows my mind,” current co-owner Buddy Paulsen said. “... There were five, and then they all kind of ended up being the Garden County News, if that makes sense. Survival of the fittest.”