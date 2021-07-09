Virgin Galactic Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest; AMC, Newegg, Clover Health Other Top Trends

4 Trending Autonomous Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today. Could autonomous vehicle (AV) stocks be the next groundbreaking industry in the stock market? Well, there are reasons to believe so when you have some of the biggest tech companies in the world trying to get into the scene. We have Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) showing commitment to the vehicle industry with reports of Kevin Lynch being moved to the “Apple Car” team. For those who wonder who Kevin is, he is Apple’s Vice President of technology and is known for his work with Apple Watch. It is no secret that Apple has been trying to tap into the AV industry for the past few years.