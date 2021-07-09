Cancel
Virgin Galactic Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest; AMC, Newegg, Clover Health Other Top Trends

By Madhukumar Warrier
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) are seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) also continued to attract attention. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF...

