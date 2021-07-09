Video of Boulders Falling into Road as Magnitude 5.9 Quake Strikes Along California-Nevada Border
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 has rattled the California-Nevada border. People from Lake Tahoe to Fresno reported feeling the shaking Thursday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries. But authorities say cars were struck by rocks falling onto a California interstate, and Reno's City Hall was evacuated as a precaution.kpel965.com
