Police at New York airports are no longer seizing marijuana, making arrests or issuing tickets to travelers with low amounts of cannabis. "We don't seize it. We just look for threats — explosives, knives, guns; we don't look for illegally possessed narcotics," Bart R. Johnson, a former State Police colonel who serves as the federal security director for 15 airports in the state, told the Times Union. "When we notice something suspicious on a pat-down or something like that and then we discover that it's marijuana ... so we're looking to see if it's a threat. ... If it turns out to be something that appears to be an illegal substance, we notify law enforcement."