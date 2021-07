There are so many great cooking shows out there, from "Chopped" to "Top Chef." If competitions aren't your speed, there are still plenty of great shows out there that explore food. If you love travel shows and Anthony Bourdain's shows, then "Chef's Table" might be a show to add to your watch list, if you haven't checked it out already. "Chef's Table" is a documentary series on Netflix, and it follows a different chef each episode, usually one who works in an acclaimed restaurant or has garnered attention for their culinary innovation. Throughout the episode, a chef will talk about their cooking techniques and philosophies, and often, there's travel involved.