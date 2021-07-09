Print: A Bookstore allows in-store shopping for first time since pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine — As COVID-19 restrictions start to ease, a lot of local businesses are opening their doors to the public again, like Print: A Bookstore in Portland. “It’s been a long 16 months that we were closed," co-owner Josh Christie said. "We closed the second week of March and going from there to opening back up it’s a big change, but we were ready, our staff was ready, our customers were ready, and it just feels great to have people in the store again."