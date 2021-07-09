Cancel
Portland, ME

Print: A Bookstore allows in-store shopping for first time since pandemic

Posted by 
 11 days ago
PORTLAND, Maine — As COVID-19 restrictions start to ease, a lot of local businesses are opening their doors to the public again, like Print: A Bookstore in Portland. “It’s been a long 16 months that we were closed," co-owner Josh Christie said. "We closed the second week of March and going from there to opening back up it’s a big change, but we were ready, our staff was ready, our customers were ready, and it just feels great to have people in the store again."

www.newscentermaine.com

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/
