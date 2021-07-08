Cancel
Gardening

From Our Garden: Battling that garden takeover — weeds

By Amy Dixon Special Correspondent
greensboro.com
 14 days ago

Numerous things in life can consume our brains and hands, leaving us feeling overwhelmed and exhausted. An untended summer garden is one such example, where the weeds can take over quicker than you can possibly pull them. As the old adage goes, there are two things in life that are...

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

#Weeds#Weed Control#Soil Health#Herbicides
AnimalsPress Democrat

Ways to give hummingbirds a little summer help

With a drought encompassing western states and shorter bloom periods for many wildland plants because of stress from a lack of rainfall, garden plants that cater to birds like hummingbirds are taking on greater importance. Many people like to put hummingbird feeders in their yards or balconies and delight in...
AgricultureThe Independent

Is there something wrong with your tomato plants?

Those spots on the foliage of your beloved tomato plants may be slightly panic-inducing, and the recent humid, wet weather isn’t helping. And misshapen or otherwise disfigured fruit can be frustrating, too. But there’s a silver lining: think of it all as a beginner’s course in tomato diseases and disorders...
Sapulpa, OKsapulpatimes.com

Check out these photos from the first annual Master Gardener Garden Tour

The first annual Creek County Master Gardener Garden Tour was held Saturday, June 19th and was a tremendous success. Master Gardeners who showcased their gardens to guests for a $5 donation were Kathy Berryhill, Kathleen Curran, Lyn Bingman, and Sonya Sheffel, all of Sapulpa. Proceeds will benefit a scholarship program for community beautification.
GardeningGwinnett Daily Post

DALY: Hydrangeas color the summer landscape

The bigleaf hydrangeas, also called French, mophead, or snowball hydrangeas, are the most popular and well-known hydrangeas grown in our area. They bloom profusely during the early summer months with pink to dark blue globular clusters of flowers and have thick medium to dark green leaves. The plants are attractive in the landscape and can be used as specimens, groups of plants, or containers.
Alameda, CAalamedasun.com

Gardening for and with Birds

In last week’s issue we explored how to properly garden for birds with specials attention to their food and water. This week we’ll have a look at plants and sustainability. Plant choice and design. As with all plants, select those whose needs match the amount of sun (or shade) available...
Detroit, MIfinegardening.com

Gardening Up North

Today we’re visiting Chris Cloutier’s garden in northern Michigan. I have been gardening for almost 50 years. I started with indoor plants—lots and lots of them in a very small studio apartment in downtown Detroit. Then I moved into a home built in 1948 just outside of Detroit with a yard that was totally unkempt. I was very much a beginner but was so lucky to have the darkest, richest soil that I have ever had. Everything, including corn, grew amazingly. Then, after seven years, we moved again into a new subdivision that had been an apple orchard, but the soil was completely stripped. I had solid, stinky, sticky clay. I used raised beds, made lots of compost, and did everything I could think of to enrich the earth. I had a lovely English-type garden and learned over time what could thrive in clay and what couldn’t. After 32 years we left the clay and moved to the Leelanau Peninsula, just outside of Traverse City. We bought another home where absolutely no gardening had ever been done. The house is surrounded by Lake Michigan sand dunes filled with wild raspberries that were about to take over the house. Besides pure sand, I also garden in dense shade with only some morning sun. But I’ve been gardening here for 11 years, and despite still pulling a few raspberries every spring, and having a couple of slips down the sandy hills, I have a beautiful, peaceful garden.
GardeningNBC News

Best plant cages for home gardens: Tomato cages and beyond

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. It can be hard...
Gardeningfarmforum.net

Dakota gardener: Spaceships in the garden

I loved shooting hoops. I often pretended I was playing in a championship game. The imaginary crowd was cheering, and the final seconds were ticking off the clock. Five. Four. Three. Two. One. I would shoot the ball, hoping to make the winning basket. Unfortunately, my basketball shots usually missed...
GardeningFood For Thought& A News Cafe

Garden Visitor

Jim Dowling is a retired teacher and ex-railroad brakeman/conductor. He takes pictures, gardens and, on occasion, spins a decent yarn.
Gardeningrestorationnewsmedia.com

Roots and shoots: 7 tips from a master gardener

Becoming a master gardener was actually more work than I expected. There were so many things I now realize I didn’t know, even after years of experimenting in my yard. By incorporating what I was taught, my summer garden is already overflowing with produce — squash, anyone?. I’d like to...
GardeningNBC4 Columbus

The best garden soil

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Starting a healthy garden isn’t as easy as popping some plants into the dirt and calling it a day. Having the correct type of soil for your flowers or vegetables is crucial for their health, growth and overall production. Because...
Gardeningmarioncoherald.com

Garden of the Month

The immaculate garden on Lafayette Street is Green Gables Bed and Breakfast owned by Marty and Julie Stewart. The landscape includes several colorful flowerbeds adding to the beauty of the spacious grounds. The Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club chose these grounds as their July Garden of the Month.
Gardening425magazine.com

Twilight Gardening

Twilight gardening really is a thing. Gardening as the sun goes down doesn’t require the same muscle intensity as daytime gardening. The summertime garden takes on a completely different look at sunset. Some gentle sitting/weeding and leisurely hand watering in the evening focuses all of your attention on your garden. It is a great way to achieve extreme mindfulness. And gardening around night-scented plants makes it a completely different experience. Here are a few night-scented plants to add a new experience to a twilight garden.
GardeningTribune-Star

Master Gardener: Weeds or wildflowers? It's a matter of perspective

Most landowners are familiar with two difficult to control weeds prevalent in both lawns and cultivated areas such as gardens – dandelions and creeping Charlie. Let’s start with dandelions. Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) is a cool-season plant that reproduces in two ways, both by seeds and pieces of root. Its flowering...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Drought Gardening

It's no secret by now that Humboldt County (along with all of California and many other western states) is in trouble when it comes to general lack of rainfall. While the entire county is in a moderate drought, portions are in severe drought and some are even experiencing extreme drought. To find out drought conditions for the entire county, you can visit www.drought.gov.

