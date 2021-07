When will the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek arrive for U.S. customers, and what upgrades will the subcompact SUV get? Check out the complete details here. Why hasn't Subaru of America announced the 2022 Crosstrek model changes? New Crosstrek models should be arriving at retailers this summer, but where are the new all-wheel-drive vehicles? The 2022 Subaru Outback, Ascent, Impreza, and BRZ model changes have been released, but why is Subaru slow to reveal the recent 2022 Crosstrek subcompact SUV model changes?