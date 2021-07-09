BMW Has an Electric Scooter Again: The Sharp 2022 CE 04
Car companies aren’t the only ones embracing electrification—motorcycle brands are, too. Harley-Davidson now has an electric sub-brand, and Triumph’s experimenting with an electric bike of its own. However, motorcycles aren’t the only two-wheeled EV option. Electric scooters—as in Vespa-style, not the flat-board Bird-style ones—are an increasingly popular option for urban transportation. And now, another one has hit the market: the 2022 BMW CE 04.www.motorbiscuit.com
