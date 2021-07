Book of Travels is developed by Might and Delight studios, who are calling Book of Travels a “TMORPG” or “Tiny Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game”. Become part of a unique social roleplaying experience that doesn’t hold your hand. Inspired by genre classics, this is an online adventure that sets you adrift in an intricate fairy-tale world. It’s also an invitation to roleplay without the restraints of linear quests and plotlines. Feel at liberty to travel the free wilds and vivid cities of the Braided Shore peninsula. Wander deep into the layers of this hand-drawn world, stumble upon its hidden places or unravel one of its many mysteries.