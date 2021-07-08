D News:
Remember when the canning factory used to have pea vining machines set up in the countryside around the area?. Big flatbed trucks would transport the fresh cut vines from the fields to the nearest pea viner location where they would be fed into the big machines. The peas would be separated from the vines, then the pea pods would be shucked. The empty vines would come out the back end of the machine and the shucked peas were loaded into another truck and transported to the canning factory.www.hngnews.com
