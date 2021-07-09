Cancel
Magic look to be close to hiring head coach, according to reports

By CHRIS HAYS
Raleigh News & Observer
 11 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic appear to be close to hiring Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley as the team’s next head coach, according to ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Mosley would be the 15th head coach in the 32 seasons of the Orlando Magic, replacing Steve Clifford, who...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Armstrong
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Rick Carlisle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado University#The Orlando Magic#Espn#The Indiana Pacers#The Denver Nuggets#Mavs#The Washington Wizards#The Washington Bullets
