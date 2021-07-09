Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Haakon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MDT/1230 AM CDT/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HAAKON...NORTHWESTERN MELLETTE AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1054 PM MDT/1154 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Belvidere, or 10 miles northeast of Kadoka, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Belvidere around 1105 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 153 and 174. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH