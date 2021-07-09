Cancel
NBA

Juan Hernangomez Injury

HoopsHype
 11 days ago

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following statement regarding the Spanish National Team’s injury update on forward Juancho Hernangómez: “We are aware of the left shoulder injury suffered by Juancho Hernangómez while playing with the Spanish National Team. We are evaluating all information and will provide an update when available.”

