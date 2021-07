Washington, D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): World number three, Rafael Nadal has accepted a wild card into the Citi Open, the tournament announced on Thursday. The Spaniard will compete in the ATP 500, to take place in Washington, D.C. from August 2-8 at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Centre, for the very first time. "I am very excited to come to Washington for the first time," Nadal said in a tournament press release.