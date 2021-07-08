Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, NE

What About Bob -- Firecracker Frenzy was a wonderful success, thanks to so many

By Bob Sautter, director of the York County Visitors Bureau
York News-Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the York Chamber staff, and the Ambassador Firecracker Frenzy Fundraising Committee consisting of Sue Ann Romohr, Jack Vincent, Marilyn Jackman, Trent Linaberry, Brynley DeRiese, Dianna Groenke, Tony and Alison North, Gene Curtis, Heather Hultgren and Nancy Davidson. These folks beat the bricks approaching businesses to be sponsors, picking up donation boxes and calling previous donors in hopes of having them once again help to fund this amazing event. Thanks to the Chamber, Ginny’s Hallmark, Grand Central Foods and Kirtsey’s for selling the new Frenzy T-shirts. Thanks to Grand Central and Ace hardware for hosting fundraisers at their registers. And to you, the public, for your generous monetary gifts to keep this event alive. It was a spectacular display . . . one of the best in the Midwest area. If you enjoyed the show, and didn’t get a chance to donate, you may still do so at the York Chamber Office or online at yorkchamber.org/online.payment.

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
York County, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
City
York, NE
York County, NE
Society
City
Curtis, NE
City
Henderson, NE
York, NE
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Car Wash#Frenzy#City Park#Charity#York Chamber#Grand Central Foods#The York Chamber Office#York Country Club#Peyton Parker#Beach Party#Henderson Community Days#American#Henderson Farmer#York Farmer#York Balloon Days#Sidewalk Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Cars
News Break
Charities
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Israeli politician calls on Ben & Jerry's to 'rethink' ban

An Israeli politician said he expects Ben & Jerry’s to reverse its decision to stop distributing ice cream in the “Occupied Palestinian Territories” following backlash over the move. Nir Barkat, a member of the opposition party in Israel's parliament and a former mayor of Jerusalem, criticized the ice-cream maker's move...
Washington, DCNBC News

Drug Enforcement Agent first federal officer charged in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A federal Drug Enforcement Administration agent who was on leave and about to resign was arrested Tuesday for illegally entering the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, according to filings in a Washington federal court. He is the first federal law enforcement official arrested in connection with the Capitol...

Comments / 0

Community Policy