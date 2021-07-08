What About Bob -- Firecracker Frenzy was a wonderful success, thanks to so many

Congratulations to the York Chamber staff, and the Ambassador Firecracker Frenzy Fundraising Committee consisting of Sue Ann Romohr, Jack Vincent, Marilyn Jackman, Trent Linaberry, Brynley DeRiese, Dianna Groenke, Tony and Alison North, Gene Curtis, Heather Hultgren and Nancy Davidson. These folks beat the bricks approaching businesses to be sponsors, picking up donation boxes and calling previous donors in hopes of having them once again help to fund this amazing event. Thanks to the Chamber, Ginny’s Hallmark, Grand Central Foods and Kirtsey’s for selling the new Frenzy T-shirts. Thanks to Grand Central and Ace hardware for hosting fundraisers at their registers. And to you, the public, for your generous monetary gifts to keep this event alive. It was a spectacular display . . . one of the best in the Midwest area. If you enjoyed the show, and didn’t get a chance to donate, you may still do so at the York Chamber Office or online at yorkchamber.org/online.payment.