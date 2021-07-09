Larry Stanford, Penny Stanford Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 145 in Madera
Larry Stanford, Penny Stanford ID’d as Husband and Wife Killed in Madera Motorcycle Crash on Highway 145 near Island Drive. Madera, California (July 8, 2021) – The Madera County Coroner’s Bureau has identified the motorcycle rider and his passenger who were killed Wednesday night in a collision with a car east of Madera as Larry Dale Stanford, 67, and his wife Penny Louise Stanford, 63, both of Chowchilla.www.pacificattorneygroup.com
Comments / 0