Paws For Pets -- One, two, three and four

Just like that a rescue’s life can go from zero to four in a matter of a knock on the front door. A kind hearted employee of a local business took trash to their dumpster and heard the sound of meowing coming from under the dumpster. It was later at night and since it was obvious these little babies were hungry and needing immediate attention, someone remembered I was associated with York Adopt a Pet and they knew where I lived……….hence the knock on the front door.