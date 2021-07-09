Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor talks trash, throws kick at Poirier before UFC 264

By GREG BEACHAM
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lw5hm_0arecBhX00

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Conor McGregor wore a plaid purple suit and sunglasses when he performed some of his greatest Vegas hits at his UFC 264 news conference Thursday ahead of his latest attempt to roll back the mixed martial arts clock.

The biggest star in combat sports preened, strutted and misbehaved at T-Mobile Arena, delighting his fans in a raucous crowd anticipating the finale to one of the biggest fight trilogies in recent history on Saturday night.

McGregor threw a bottle of Dustin Poirier's hot sauce into the stands early on and then prowled the stage, security guards separating him from his opponent. He threw a kick at Poirier during their event-ending faceoff — when he was too far away to connect, of course.

In between, the loquacious Irishman insulted Poirier's wife, repeatedly vowed to kill Poirier in the cage, questioned Poirier's love for his native Louisiana and called Poirier a common epithet that's much less loaded on McGregor's side of the pond.

Poirier and the assembled fans got another recital of McGregor's classic verbal combination of dexterity and brutality, the secret to burrowing inside the heads of several opponents during his rocket ride into the sports stratosphere in the previous decade.

“On Saturday night, you’re going to get walked around that octagon like a dog and then put to sleep,” McGregor said to Poirier.

“He’s not in the same stratosphere as me,” McGregor insisted later. “The man looks disgraceful up here. He looks frail at this weight now. The weight cut is getting to him."

“He's going out on a stretcher in this fight,” McGregor said finally.

And while McGregor's fans drank it up faster than a double shot of their hero's Proper Twelve whiskey, Poirier appeared to weather the verbal blows perfectly well.

“You used to be a lot better than that, man,” Poirier said during a rare break in the barrage. “The trash talk was a lot better than that.”

After all, McGregor's carefully crafted persona doesn't hit quite so hard when McGregor has had his hand raised in victory just once since the Obama administration: For all his fame, fortune and celebrity, he's 1-2 in the cage and 0-1 in the boxing ring since November 2016.

Poirier laughed at the difference from the promotion for their second fight last January, when McGregor was disarmingly friendly and charming throughout. Even with a resumption of hostilities, Poirier insisted he won't allow McGregor into his head as he did in 2014, when McGregor knocked him out in their first meeting.

“I see a man here that I’ve defeated, and I know I can defeat again,” Poirier said.

McGregor has reached a level of power in the fight game where he's no longer defined by mere wins and losses. His appearances in a cage or a ring are international events, and he has built a celebrity persona that towers above his peers even as its foundation of sports success eroded over the past half-decade.

But instead of settling into what would likely be several comfortable years fighting non-title UFC spectacles and taking more cash-grab boxing matches, McGregor chose to return to his last defeat. Instead of moving on, he wants to go back, to get it right — and to set a new path in front of the UFC’s first full-capacity crowd in its hometown since the start of the pandemic.

T-Mobile Arena hadn’t been built when the duo first met in 2014 and McGregor stopped Poirier in 106 seconds. Their rematch six months ago was in Abu Dhabi inside the UFC’s coronavirus bubble, and Poirier stopped McGregor in the second round of an equally emphatic victory.

“He’s Buster Douglas,” McGregor said. “It was a fluke win, and I’m going to correct it on Saturday night.”

McGregor has hinted at what he suspects to be the causes of his one-sided loss in January to Poirier, who leg-kicked McGregor into serious pain before finishing him with precise punches.

McGregor says he wasn’t completely focused on MMA last year, and he had already arranged his post-fight boxing training camp to prepare for a lucrative fight with Manny Pacquiao. McGregor also claims he was overly confident and too nice to Poirier, thinking back to his win seven years earlier and assuming he could do the same things again.

The niceness was mostly eliminated after their second bout, which included an extended brouhaha over a charity donation promised by McGregor to Poirier. McGregor already returned to his usual anarchic shenanigans on social media, calling Poirier an “inbred hillbilly” and further insulting Poirier's wife.

Away from the public, McGregor says he went back to work. He moved his training camp to Southern California, working out in strict secrecy with his closest trainers and coaches. He changed his workout and diet regimens, moving to a six-meals-a-day consumption schedule in a bid to improve both his conditioning and his power.

Although he performed like a Vegas lounge singer Thursday, McGregor insists we'll see all the hits on Saturday night.

“My mindset is I’m back on the building sites with a hard hat and two hammers in my hands,” said McGregor, a former laborer and apprentice plumber before his MMA career. "That’s my mindset. I’m not relishing in my past accomplishments. I’m back.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
55K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Buster Douglas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Irishman#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dustin Poirier’s cold-blooded message to Conor McGregor after injury in UFC 264

Dustin Poirier won his UFC 264 showdown with Conor McGregor via doctor stoppage, and despite the injury to his opponent, he has no sympathy for the Irishman. After being declared the winner, Poirier didn’t hold back in his comments about McGregor. He also called him out for his dirty strategy during the fight, especially when doing his up-kicks. The Diamond also made sure to remind The Notorious of his antics before their UFC 264 fight, with Conor saying he’d “murder” him and even using Poirier’s wife in his trash talk:
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Reveals If He’s Having ‘Affair’

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be one of the most career defining fights in McGregor’s life.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'Something superior' caused Conor McGregor's leg break at UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov points to divine intervention when breaking down Conor McGregor’s leg break at UFC 264. McGregor’s (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ended in gruesome fashion when the former two-division champion could not continue after suffering the injury in the closing seconds of Round 1. Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) was declared the winner by TKO, and afterward, Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) tweeted that “good” had prevailed over “evil.”
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul trash talks Conor McGregor after UFC 264

Jake Paul was quick to pile on Conor McGregor after the Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Paul, who has been clamoring for a fight against McGregor, ribbed the former champion on Twitter. McGregor lost to Poirier after suffering a gruesome leg injury in the first round. Poirier was given the victory via a doctor-stoppage technical knockout.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Posts ‘Delusional’ Video After Surgery

Conor McGregor has always been said to be a bit out of it when it comes to his rants at other stars, but this time it looks the the drugs they gave him for his post-op are kicking in pretty hard and we have to say, we’re here for it…UFC Vegas 31 Doctor ‘Insane’ Remark Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Called ‘Liar’ By Doctors

Conor McGregor recently underwent a surgery that went for three and half hours after he sustained a leg injury at UFC 264. gave new updates on his condition. He recently claimed that his leg was injured going into the fight against Dustin Poirier. He said that he had stress fractures in his leg as UFC’s doctor and Dana White knew all about it. Dustin Poirier ‘Threatening’ Nate Diaz Message Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington Photo With Three Girlfriends Leaks

Colby Covington is surely bringing in all of the girls as he feels like he’s on top of the world right now. It looks like that while he feels ten feet tall, that the people below him are ready to strike and this is where it’s going to get ugly…Conor McGregor Trains Injured In Sad Photos.
UFCBleacher Report

UFC's Dana White Talks Possibility Of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4 Fight

As Conor McGregor lay hobbled in the Octagon after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the Irishman shouted at the judges to rule the loss a doctor's stoppage. Having never lost back-to-back fights until that moment, the former lightweight champion made sure the record reflected the way his trilogy bout with Poirier ended.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Admits To ‘Bad Mistake’ In Video

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy